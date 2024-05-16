Mercon Developments has launched a 16-acre real estate project in New Cairo with EGP 10 billion in investments.

Located in the Lotus area at Golden Square, the Nurai project's plan includes 350 units, with a built-up area (BUA) accounting for 80% of the project’s total size, according to a press release.

The project, boasting a mix of residential and commercial spaces, offers dedicated areas for sports, cycling tracks, swimming pools, and water features, alongside commercial zones, recreational facilities, and advanced security systems.

Chairman of Mercon Developments Ahmed Embaby announced that Nurai will be executed in four phases, with construction set to commence in the coming days.

He highlighted that the company allocated EGP 800 million towards construction to ensure the timely delivery of the project.

Mercon Developments announced partnerships with companies like Inversion for management and project development to ensure an optimal experience for its clients.

Inversion manages over 35 projects across various regions in Egypt, owned by more than 20 reputable companies, with total sales surpassing EGP 100 billion.

Mercon Developments has a track record of over 70 successful projects, including Mall G7 in the Fifth Settlement and Pavo Tower in the New Administrative Capital.

The company participated in national projects such as the Government District and Iconic Tower in the New Administrative Capital, Dubai Port in Alexandria Governorate, Grand Gates, and CBD Towers in the Chinese Embassy District.

