The Dubai real estate market saw villa sales surge by 65% in total value to AED118.5 billion ($32.2 billion) and 55% in volume over the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by fäm Properties.

Growing investor and buyer interest in the villa sector was highlighted in H1 2025 as sales climbed to a new high built on transaction growth from 13,135 to 20,415, it stated.

A market update issued by fäm Properties shows that sales for villas and apartments combined rose by 38% in value, from AED 190.8 billion in H1 2024 to AED 262.7 billion in H1 2025. Transaction volumes grew by 22.96%, from 76,442 to 93,988 deals, it stated.

Data from DXBinteract reveals that H1 apartment transactions were up 16% year-on-year, from 63,307 to 73,573. Sales value for apartments climbed 21% over the same period, from AED 119.2 billion to AED 144.2 billion.

Villas recorded triple-digit growth in three months, including a 118% rise in January, 111.5% in February, and a 147% surge in April, when the total value of villa sales tripled year-on-year from AED 7.8 billion to AED 24 billion, said the report by fäm Properties.

April was also a big month for apartments, with transactions up by 42% from 9,656 in 2024 to 13,736 in 2025, while sales value grew by 48.47%, from AED 18.046 billion to AED 26.794 billion, it added.

"The surge in villa transactions across most months this year highlights a growing demand for larger, family-oriented homes, a trend we’ve seen strengthen in recent years," noted its CEO Firas Al Msaddi.

Average monthly villa deals rose from 2,189 in H1 2024 to 3,402 this year, with average value up from AED 11.9 billion to AED 19.8 billion. Apartment deals grew from a monthly average of 10,551 to 12,262, while average monthly value was up from AED 19.9 billion to AED 24 billion.

“At the same time, we’re witnessing sustained interest in apartments, particularly among investors and younger buyers seeking long-term value and rental yield, and this level of activity underlines consistent investor confidence in Dubai," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

