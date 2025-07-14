Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday inspected the Downtown Towers and Downtown Lagoons projects in New Alamein City to review their progress, his office said.

Following meetings at the government’s headquarters in the new coastal city, Madbouly toured the sites accompanied by Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, and other ministry officials.

At the Downtown Towers project, Madbouly said the aim was to make the area one of the most famous and attractive destinations globally and locally, through unique architectural designs situated around a lakes area. He added that the area would embody sustainability and the characteristics of a smart city with international standards.

The housing minister explained that the project is being implemented by the Chinese company CSCEC, similar to the Central Business District towers in the New Administrative Capital. The project includes the construction of five fully-finished residential towers, featuring an “iconic” tower 250 metres high (68 storeys) and four other towers each 200 metres high (56 storeys).

Madbouly also reviewed the progress of the Downtown Lagoons project, which is situated between the towers. El-Sherbiny explained that the trial filling of the largest of the project’s 11 lakes has begun to test its equipment, components, insulation, and engineering works. He noted that the project also includes islands, a tourist promenade, and paths for bicycles and electric cars.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

