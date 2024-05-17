Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the launch of the second building at the last cluster, Nama, within its premium development, Al Mamsha Raseel Sharjah (Zone 3).

The announcement was made at the Acres Real Estate 2024 expo in Dubai featuring top real estate executives, brokers, developers, investors and asset managers.

A specialised event for decision makers and experts in the real estate sector from across the globe, Acres opened its doors today (May 16) and will run for the next three days.

The Nama 2 launch comes following the massive success of sales of Nama 1 and 3 amid overwhelming demand from the general public and investors, said Alef in a statement.

The Nama cluster consists of 1,029 units spread across six buildings, with Nama 2 featuring 174 apartments with a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments, it stated.

These residences offer expansive interiors with lofty ceilings, stylish floor tiles, and expansive windows that flood the space with natural light and offer breathtaking park vistas, it added.

Alef Group CEO Issa Ataya said: "We are proud to announce the successful launch of Nama 2 within Al Mamsha Raseel. Aligned with Sharjah's development goals, Alef Group has dedicated extensive efforts to provide exceptional investment prospects with this project."

"Our commitment remains steadfast in enhancing community experiences through upscale residential and retail offerings," he noted.

Nama at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3), represents the final concluding phase of residential clusters.

This addition to the development is a result of major success in sales of the first Darb cluster of buildings which also seek to provide residents with a thoughtfully curated aquatic living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah.

On Nama 2, Alef said the project boasts innovative art fixtures and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems and high quality cabinetry and plumbing fixtures.

The buildings will be positioned strategically and built sustainably to optimise airflow and ventilation, utilizing air pressure to minimize energy usage.

Residents will also get to enjoy a range of amenities including swimming pools, children's play areas, parks, convenient access to retail outlets, and scenic views of water features, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

