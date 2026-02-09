Egypt - Eden Development has announced plans to invest approximately EGP 3bn in real estate projects in 2026, as part of an expansion strategy spanning both Egypt and Georgia.

The company revealed the launch of its new commercial project, 7 WALK EDEN, located in the New Administrative Capital’s 7R area, facing the Russian University. According to Eden Development, construction works had already commenced prior to the launch of sales.

As part of its investment plan, the company said it is targeting around EGP 300m in construction spending in Egypt during 2026, while planning to invest $30m in projects in Georgia within the current year.

Eden Development said it adopts an integrated operational model covering multiple stages of the project lifecycle, including pre-sale and post-delivery services, maintenance, and ongoing operational support.

Internationally, the company has an established presence in the Georgian market, supported by a portfolio of completed and under-development projects, as well as land assets in both coastal and mountainous locations. Eden Development said this portfolio underpins its expansion into hospitality, hotel operations, and asset management.

The company also announced the launch of a new coastal project on the Black Sea in Georgia, developed in partnership with Garden Wyndham, an affiliate of Wyndham Resorts & Hotels.

On the domestic front, Eden Development described Egypt—particularly the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, and East Cairo—as markets characterised by strong demand and sustained urban development activity.

Looking ahead, the company said it is currently assessing several opportunities within its project pipeline, with plans to launch new investments in 2026 across the commercial, administrative, and residential segments.

Eden Development operates from its headquarters at Eden Mall in Rehab City, Cairo, and maintains regional offices in Saudi Arabia, with branches in Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as in Georgia, with offices in Tbilisi and Batumi.

