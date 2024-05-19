Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Friday said that all land crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip must be opened for full, safe, and unhindered access of humanitarian and relief aid into the strip.

Shoukry made the remarks in a phone call with Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the call, the two sides discussed the humanitarian fallout of the Israeli military operations in Rafah.