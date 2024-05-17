Alef Group, a leading real estate development company in Sharjah, has announced the handover of villas in the Arim neighbourhood within Hayyan development by the end of 2026.

This was revealed during the Acres Real Estate Exhibition Dubai 2024 held at the World Trade Centre, where Alef Group showcased its commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: “The handover of villas in the Arim neighbourhood represents a momentous achievement for Alef Group. We are dedicated to exceeding the expectations of our homeowners by providing them with unparalleled quality and comfort. This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences that enrich the lives of our residents."

Unique living experience

The Arim neighbourhood, situated within the vibrant Hayyan development, consists of 848 units spread across three phases. It offers a unique living experience characterised by modern amenities, lush greenery, and sustainable design. With its prime location and meticulously crafted residences, Arim has garnered widespread acclaim as a premier housing destination in Sharjah.

Hayyan represents a unique experience of forming the green heart of Sharjah. The project also includes sharjah’s largest swimmable lagoon.

The residential project constitutes open spaces with football, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a gymnasium, and 6 km of running and cycling tracks. It also has multiple options of restaurants, cafes, and a gym to provide its residents with integrated facilities overlooking the lagoon.

