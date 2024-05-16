Dubai-based Prestige One Developments has announced the launch of its latest project - Waterway - strategically located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, that will offer its residents an exclusive lifestyle with direct access to crystal lagoons and waterfront amenities.

This launch will be followed by another of its key projects, Seaside, at the Dubai Islands. In proximity to the Dubai Islands Mall and a selection of fine restaurants, Seaside promises the experience of having its residents enjoy life between the city and the sea, stated the developer.

This comes as part of the new wave of luxury developments worth over AED1 billion ($272.2 million) being unveiled by the developer.

Building on the success of past ventures, the Dubai group remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing more world-class projects to the city, said its top official.

"The launch of this more than AED1 billion portfolio of luxury developments embodies our philosophy to exceed expectations in creating sustainable, innovative, and premium living spaces," stated its CEO Ajmal Saifi.

"Recently, the company unveiled several flagship projects in major areas of the city," he noted.

Further expanding the portfolio is The Place, our second project in Sports City. As a high-end residential project, it is designed to cater to those who seek an active lifestyle without compromising on luxury and comfort," explained Saifi.

In the villas segment, Prestige One is set to unveil The Luxe Villa in The Palm. This development aims to redefine the essence of upscale living and introduce a new level of luxury and exclusivity in one of the most coveted locations in Dubai, he added.

