More than 15,000 people have benefited from a real estate platform for Bahraini citizens looking to purchase affordable housing, the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry has announced.

Supported by the Eskan Bank, ‘Baity’ (My House) was launched in February during the third edition of the Housing Finance Exhibition in an attempt to facilitate housing purchases in the kingdom.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi hailed the platform’s remarkable success, highlighting the importance of allowing citizens to benefit from such initiatives.

“The platform has witnessed a big turnout, with about 15,700 people using the platform since its launch in February,” she said yesterday.

“Our database indicates that the number of monthly users is steadily growing.

“This is the result of the diverse options it provides for available properties at prices that suit the value of housing financing through the ‘Tas’heel’ and ‘Mazaya’ initiatives.”

Users can see not only housing units available for purchase on the app, but also residential plots and apartments.

It also provides users with details pertaining to each property provided by real estate companies in the kingdom.

“There has been an increase in the number of properties on the platform, and an increase in real estate activities in general as a result,” said Ms Al Romaihi.

“There are currently 43 companies available registered, with almost 11,580 properties for sale worth about BD1.3 billion.”

Citizens who wish to benefit from ‘Baity’ can do so either by visiting the website at baity.bh, or by downloading the mobile application from the App Store or Google Play.

Users can click on an interactive map where they can filter their desired property by choosing the governorate, real estate agency, property type, price and size.

Once they select a property they are interested in, they can view relevant details including property size, price, number of parking spaces, number of rooms and bathrooms, as well as the number of roads on which the property lies.

A virtual tour is also included on some properties so that potential buyers can see what it looks like before they make any decision. Similarly, the website also lists nearby amenities, including parks, schools and restaurants.

Buyers will also have the option on how they want to finance their new home. Since the platform’s inception, about 58 per cent of people have chosen to do so with ‘Tasheel’, 22pc with ‘Mazaya’ and the remaining 20pc with ‘Mazaya Advantage’.

