UAE - LMD, a developer renowned for creating thriving communities in Dubai, has partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, to launch The Pier Residence.

Located in the vibrant heart of Dubai Maritime City— Dubai’s next premier waterfront destination—this development is set to unlock promising potential for capital growth for early investors. Devmark has been appointed as the master agent for the sales and marketing of the project, which presents an unmatched lifestyle for the modern resident.

Designed by the architectural firm Arkiplan and with interiors by J2 Design from Singapore, The Pier Residence merges contemporary style with Dubai’s rich maritime heritage. The building’s facade, reminiscent of a wave’s crest, creates a striking visual that showcases serene elegance and nautical charm.

Meticulously crafted

Each residence is meticulously crafted with an eye for detail that echoes the tranquillity of the sea, featuring expansive windows and private balconies that extend living spaces outwards to the azure horizon—perfect for alfresco dining or enjoying the panoramic sea views.

From the fluid architectural lines to the soothing hues, every element of the project is crafted to enhance the quality of life, merging waterfront serenity with the dynamic pulse of city life, located just minutes away from Downtown Dubai with fantastic connectivity to the city.

The Pier Residence offers an unmatched opportunity to be part of one of Dubai’s most coveted locations. Situated adjacent to the vibrant Jumeirah district and positioned alongside highly anticipated master plans such as Mina Rashid & Yachts, Jumeirah Bay, and Dubai Islands, the development not only enjoys proximity to one of Dubai’s most dynamic areas but also provides an integrated lifestyle that captures the essence of the city’s transformation. With waterfront properties in established communities currently commanding prices over AED5,000 ($1,361.29) per square foot, The Pier Residence promises significant capital appreciation and ensures a vibrant and connected community experience for its residents.

Offering stylish 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, these residences represent the pinnacle of sophisticated living. Each apartment combines comfort with elegance, underscored by high ceilings that amplify the sense of space, expansive windows illuminating interiors with natural light, and Scandinavian oak hardwood-style flooring that introduces warmth and fully automated smart home technology.

Optimised for functionality

The kitchens feature marble or quartz countertops and sophisticated appliances from Bosch and Siemens, optimised for functionality, while the bathrooms, inspired by the finest spas, feature Italian-inspired interiors, creating a sanctuary of relaxation.

The Pier Residence boasts exquisite amenities tailored for wellness, relaxation, and social interaction. The infinity pool seamlessly blends with the ocean, offering a stunning visual retreat. Residents can maintain a healthy lifestyle in the state-of-the-art gym equipped with the latest fitness technology or find their zen in the tranquil yoga studio. Additionally, the development features a padel court, jogging and walking trails, an elegant residents’ lounge, and a creatively designed indoor play area for children, all curated to cultivate a community immersed in well-being and leisure.

Hamad AlAbbar, Managing Partner of LMD, stated, “At LMD, we are committed to delivering exceptional residences that go beyond the conventional. The launch of The Pier Residence in dynamic Dubai Maritime City marks a new standard in luxury waterfront living, where high-quality design meets a lifestyle enriched with comfort and well-being.”

He continued: “Our partnership with Devmark is instrumental in realising this vision. With their expertise in sales and marketing, we are positioned to cater to discerning individuals who seek sophistication and innovation. We are confident that The Pier Residence will exceed the expectations of our residents, establishing a new benchmark for residential developments.”

Waterfront property

Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, stated: “We are excited to be appointed as the sales and marketing consultants for The Pier Residence, a project that capitalises on the growing demand for waterfront properties in Dubai. We are offering early investors a unique opportunity with introductory pricing in what is poised to become one of Dubai’s finest master-planned communities. Given our proven experience in real estate marketing, we are adeptly positioned to elevate The Pier Residence into a premier investment opportunity, promising substantial capital growth and a high-quality lifestyle that resonates well beyond the region.”

Slated for completion by 2026, Devmark is currently accepting bookings, inviting prospective residents to explore the remarkable lifestyle at The Pier Residence.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).