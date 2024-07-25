Saudi Arabia - Bayut Saudi Arabia, the leading real estate marketing platform in the Middle East and part of the Dubizzle Group, has announced the launch of a new search tool named "Search 2.0".



This tool aims to improve the user experience in searching for properties by allowing users to find properties based on driving time to their preferred locations, thus facilitating decision-making for buyers, renters, and investors.



The "Search 2.0" tool is distinguished by its ability to calculate driving time from the property to the workplace or any other preferred location. It also allows searches based on the user's budget and requirements. This tool is part of Bayut Saudi Arabia's efforts to enhance its marketing experience and meet the growing market demand in the Kingdom.



To bolster its presence, Bayut Saudi Arabia launched a comprehensive digital advertising campaign on billboards in Riyadh's main streets to introduce the platform to the public and keep up with the economic and urban growth in the Kingdom.



Simultaneously, the platform inaugurated its new headquarters in Riyadh, aiming to expand its services and provide more support to real estate companies, developers, and agencies.



Bayut Saudi Arabia connects real estate companies, developers, and agencies with property seekers from various categories, whether buyers, renters, or investors, in a smooth and simplified manner.



The platform offers a comprehensive and easy search experience through its website and app, helping users access thousands of residential and commercial properties available across the Kingdom.



Bayut aspires to be the top choice for users in the Saudi real estate market by offering a flexible and comprehensive experience that meets all their property needs.

