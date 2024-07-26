ABU DHABI - Aldar Properties announced today the launch of “The Arthouse”, an exclusive residential community in Al Saadiyat Cultural District.

Construction of The Arthouse is due to begin in Q1 2025. Sales of units will launch on 31st July for all nationalities.

The project, Aldar’s first residential development in Saadiyat Cultural District, comprises three buildings: spacious one-, two-, two-plus, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two sky villas.

In line with Aldar’s aim to promote sustainable living and building practices, The Arthouse is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating, incorporating sustainable design elements. It also aims for a 2-star rating from Fitwel, the world’s leading certification system committed to building healthy communities.

The Arthouse overlooks Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and is surrounded by renowned cultural institutions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and TeamLab Phenomena.