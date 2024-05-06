Lumofy, a leading provider of talent management solutions, has announcd that Dar Wa Emaar, a real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has joined Lumofy’s growing customer base.

Dar Wa Emaar has chosen Lumofy's innovative HR technology solutions to enhance its workforce capabilities, driving efficiency and growth by optimizing talent management processes.

Lumofy contributes to empowering Dar Wa Emaar employees by providing multiple services aimed at developing their skills and enhancing performance.

This is achieved through offering necessary guidance in selecting the right upskilling programs tailored to each job role's requirements and measuring the quality of competencies required using a variety of scientifically-backed talent assessments, including analyses of personality traits, managerial skills, and leadership abilities.

This enables employees to access specially designed skills-based development pathways to meet their needs.

Furthermore, Lumofy's platform assists Dar Wa Emaar employees achieve their career goals through a specific and strategic approach by integrating various mechanisms, such as live sessions, quizzes, and gamified activities, to make the experience interactive and enjoyable.

Additionally, Lumofy offers expert guidance and assistance that enable employees to develop personalized professional growth plans, enhance skills, boost productivity, and foster better alignment between their objectives and the organization's goals.

Moreover, Lumofy's platform enables the transformation of traditional onboarding programs into an interactive digital experience, facilitating the integration of new employees and enhancing their adaptation to the work environment.

Ahmed Faraj, Founder and CEO of Lumofy, stated, "Our dedication lies in empowering individuals and organizations through the latest technology to support talent management strategies, enabling their employees to perform their roles with a high level of proficiency and effectiveness. Our collaboration with Dar Wa Emaar aims to transform their team's skill development and reinforce their readiness for future opportunities. We believe nurturing talent is the cornerstone of overcoming challenges and achieving lasting success."

Additionally, Amer Al-Kalibi, Organizational Development Specialist at Dar Wa Emaar, said: "We firmly believe in the importance of developing talents and enhancing the capabilities of our employees at Dar Wa Emaar. We have always aimed to find a reliable partner that provides us with Talent enablement solutions that meet our diverse needs. We look forward to Lumofy's solutions enabling us to discover the exceptional talents within the company."

