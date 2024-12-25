Bahrain's government has begun implementing the plan to provide 6,900 new housing services for its citizens as well as expansion of the Mazaya programme in 2024 to an additional 1,400 beneficiaries, reported BNA.

This comes following the directives of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the order of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in celebration of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day, the 25th anniversary of His Majesty the King’s accession to the throne, and the accompanying national events, it stated.

Announcing the commencement of the plan, Amna bint Ahmed Al Romaihi, the Housing and Urban Planning Minister, said it includes financial support for housing and the handover of completed ownership projects.

She highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing housing solutions under the leadership of His Majesty the King and the follow-up of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in line with the Government Plan 2023–2026.

The minister said that regarding financing services, the ministry has cooperated with banks to disburse financing amounts to citizens.

Al Romaihi said the engineering team was surveying completed projects and those in the final stages of completion to hand them over to beneficiaries of ownership services.

It announced that 6,900 new housing services would be provided for citizens, affirming its commitment to ensuring adequate living standards. It also directed the expansion of the Mazaya programme in 2024 to an additional 1,400 beneficiaries.

HRH Prince Salman, at a Cabinet meeting held at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday (December 23), had directed 6,900 new housing services to be provided for Bahraini citizens.

He also directed the expansion of the Mazaya programme in 2024 to an additional 1,400 beneficiaries.

The housing programme has benefited more than 13,000 citizens since its inauguration, reported BNA.

Al Romaihi said work is also underway to prepare the lists of beneficiaries included in the plan, with communication to begin in phases to finalise service handovers.

On the Mazaya programme, she affirmed that the necessary procedures for allocating financing to applicants up to December of this year were currently being completed. The participating banks will proceed with disbursement in accordance with their procedures, she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).