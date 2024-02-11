Embassy of India in Bahrain has set up a digital fee collection kiosk at its premises in collaboration with ICICI Bank and SADAD Electronic Payment System.

The self-service touch-screen kiosk enables Indian expats residing in Bahrain and other service seekers to conveniently pay through debit and credit cards for various services including passport renewal, attestation, marriage registration and birth registration.

ICICI Bank, as the banker in the arrangement, ensures seamless transfer of collected funds from SADAD to the embassy digitally while SADAD is responsible for the kiosk functioning.

Vinod K Jacob, Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, inaugurated the kiosk, in the presence of Anil Dabke, Regional Head - West Asia and Africa, ICICI Bank, and Dr Rifat Mohamed Kashif, CEO, SADAD Electronic Payment System.

Jacob said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of our new digital fee collection kiosk here at the Indian Embassy. This enhances the convenience of those visiting our embassy for various services significantly. The introduction of this kiosk will not only streamline the fee collection process but also pave the way for a digital-centric approach towards all transactions.

“I would like to extend our appreciation to ICICI Bank for their unwavering support and collaboration in making this initiative a reality. Additionally, our appreciation goes to SADAD for their dedication in developing this innovative solution. We are confident that this endeavor will prove to be greatly beneficial for everyone involved, and we look forward to continued cooperation in advancing our digital capabilities.”

