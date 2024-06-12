Meydan Free Zone orchestrated an elegant gala dinner to unveil the groundbreaking Dubai 24x7 initiative, epitomising the forward-thinking aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative marks a paradigm shift in regulatory service delivery, guaranteeing accessibility 24x7. It aims to streamline company establishment processes and visa services for both clients and investors, setting a new standard in efficiency and convenience.

The pinnacle of the event was the official introduction of the Dubai 24x7 initiative, poised to significantly elevate Dubai's business landscape, rendering it more accessible and streamlined. Under this initiative, the clients and partners of Meydan Free Zone have 24x7 physical as well as digital access to all the services, with the free zone premises open round the clock. To ensure that all transactions are done on schedule, the operations team is available in the client lobby to offer consultations, conduct transactions and issue legal documents at all times.

In his opening address, Mohammed Bin Humaidan, Director of Meydan Free Zone, underscored the pivotal role that free zones hold in Dubai’s economic progression and the realisation of the D33 agenda's objectives. "We are inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. Our endeavour to provide services 24x7 reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and growth and empowering businesses to achieve new levels of success. This continuous operation underscores our unwavering dedication to our tenants' prosperity, providing them with the flexibility and resources they need to thrive in an ever-evolving global marketplace. Together, we are shaping the future of business in Dubai and beyond," he stated.

Expanding on the significance of the Dubai 24x7 initiative, he remarked, “This initiative is poised to not only enhance operational efficiency but also to play a critical role in nurturing a lively and dynamic business ecosystem, attracting investments, and fortifying Dubai’s standing as a premier global business hub.”

In conjunction with the Dubai 24x7 initiative, Meydan Free Zone unveiled the innovative "Grow from Dubai" platform. This cutting-edge application is crafted to simplify the establishment and expansion of businesses in Dubai, perfectly aligning with the ambitious goals of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The platform's primary objective is to streamline business operations while offering unparalleled support to entrepreneurs and investors.

The gala dinner also featured an enlightening panel discussion with esteemed speakers representing Meydan partners and key government entities. The gala culminated in an awards ceremony recognising Meydan's Channel Partners and their invaluable contributions to the growth and success of Meydan Free Zone