Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that owns and operates over 560 hotels in 58 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas, has signed a deal for Avani+ Fujairah Resort in the UAE.

Set to open in 2028, the new-build property will mark the debut of the Avani brand in the emirate of Fujairah and represents the brand’s first resort product in the country.

The signing further strengthens Minor Hotels’ strategic presence in the UAE and underscores the group’s commitment to expanding its Avani portfolio in key leisure destinations across the region.

Located on Fujairah’s eastern coastline along the Gulf of Oman, the beachfront resort comprises 232 contemporary hotel rooms and 16 expansive villas ranging from three to five bedrooms. Designed to cater to both families and couples, select accommodation options will include private pools and direct lagoon access—unique features within the Fujairah hospitality landscape.

Developed in collaboration with Al Fahim, one of the UAE’s most respected family-owned conglomerates and long-time partner of Minor Hotels, the new resort builds on the successful relationship between the two groups, following the opening of Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites. Through its hospitality investment arm, Emirates Property Investment Company (EPICO), Al Fahim continues to drive growth and innovation within the UAE’s real estate and hospitality sectors.

William Heinecke, Chairman & Founder of Minor International, commented: “The signing of Avani+ Fujairah Resort is a key step in our continued growth across the Middle East reflecting the rising strength of the Avani brand. We’re pleased to expand our valued partnership with Al Fahim Group and bring new energy to one of the UAE’s most exciting destinations.”

“We’re pleased to announce the launch of Avani+ Fujairah Resort, marking a key milestone for the Avani brand in the UAE and our first resort in the emirate,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International.

“Fujairah’s potential as a leisure destination aligns perfectly with Avani’s focus on stylish, experience-led hospitality. We’re also proud to strengthen our valued partnership with Al Fahim through this project.”

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim, added: “We are proud to partner once again with Minor Hotels to bring Avani Hotels to Fujairah. Our continued investment reflects our confidence in its strong positioning and guest appeal. With Fujairah’s natural beauty and growing tourism profile, the resort is well placed to be a standout addition to our portfolio.”

Avani+ Fujairah Resort will feature a range of dining and leisure facilities designed to elevate the guest experience, including an AvaniSpa, a rooftop grill restaurant, a vibrant poolside bar and restaurant, an all-day dining destination, and The Pantry, Avani’s signature grab-and-go concept. Additional amenities will include an AvaniFit fitness and wellness centre, a swimming pool, and dedicated AvaniKids and teens’ facilities, including a splash pool and club space.

For business and bleisure travellers, the resort will also offer MICE facilities, including meeting rooms and function space for banquets and special occasions. The resort is tailored to offer a seamless blend of relaxation, recreation, and productivity for a wide variety of travellers, from multi-generational families to couples and professionals seeking a coastal escape. - TradeArabia News Service

