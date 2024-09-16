RIYADH — In a move to boost local food production, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has announced the construction of a new food manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, signed on Sunday in Riyadh, allocates a 117,000 square meter plot in Jeddah's Third Industrial City for the facility.

The signing ceremony was attended by Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Eng. Majed Al-Argoubi, CEO of MODON, and other key officials.

The project aims to establish an automated production line with modern technologies for packaging and filling materials, operated by highly skilled and qualified national personnel in the food industry. It is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

The plant will include a central warehouse, a building for industrial services and facilities, an advanced laboratory, and an administrative building. The targeted production capacity in the first phase is set at 15,000 tons annually.

This initiative also seeks to enhance sustainable food security in Saudi Arabia, aiming to meet local demand while exporting products to other Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Aligned with the National Industrial Strategy, MODON is bolstering the food sector by developing food industry clusters in Jeddah's Second and Third Industrial Cities. These clusters are designed to reinforce supply chains and boost exports by creating a comprehensive and supportive ecosystem. — SG

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).