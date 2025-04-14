Riyadh – Arabian Pipes Company inked a SAR 107 million contract with Br. C.A.T. International L.L.C. on 13 April, according to a bourse disclosure.

The nine-month agreement covers the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes for the third phase of the Jafurah project.

Arabian Pipes highlighted that the deal will affect its income statements during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 and Q4-25.

Source: Mubasher

