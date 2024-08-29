DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), announced its expansion of its regional presence by officially opening a new office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

This expansion aligns with DXB Live’s strategy to strengthen its global footprint and reinforce its position as a leader in the events industry.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live, stated: "For 2024, our goal at DXB Live is to expand our presence in international markets, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia. We are exploring opportunities to establish regional offices in various Gulf countries, as well as to broaden our footprint in several European, American, and Middle Eastern markets.

"Our aim is to deliver our extensive range of services to clients worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to offering top-tier services globally, we are ambitiously working towards becoming one of the most recognised companies in the integrated event management services industry."

During the first half of 2024, DXB Live provided its world-class services to numerous prestigious events in the region and beyond - including in Morocco, Egypt, China, South Korea, Germany, USA, Singapore, and Spain.