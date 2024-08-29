Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that it attested 11,740 documents during H1 2024, representing an increase of 20.5 percent compared to the number of documents attested during the same period last year.

The number of customers utilising the attestation service also increased by 17.3 percent during the first six months of 2024.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s attestation service streamlines business processes by ensuring the acceptance of members' documents by the relevant authorities and enhancing the credibility of official documents.

The fully digital service requires only one working hour to complete, placing it among the fastest services available to meet the needs of customers.

The chamber provides three main attestation sub-services including Verify Signature, True Copy, and Authentication, across 59 categories of documents.

The most-requested documents for attestation during H1 2024 were ‘To Whom It May Concern’ letters, which recorded the highest number of transactions.

Certificates ranked in second place, followed by auditors' reports, agreements, invoices, and authorisation letters. Agency Contracts ranked seventh on the list, followed by true copy, licences, and no objection certificates.

Agency contracts recorded the largest growth in the number of transactions within the ten most-requested documents for attestation, achieving year-over-year (YoY) growth of 85.6 percent during H1 2024. No objection certificates recorded the second-largest annual growth rate at 79.8 percent, while Agreements ranked third with YoY growth of 57.6 percent.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented, “Dubai Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing high-quality services that save time and effort for customers and support the goals of the Digital Dubai strategy, which is designed to enhance the ease of doing business in the emirate and support the growth and expansion of the local private sector. We are dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the services provided to the business community. The chamber’s attestation service plays a key role in enhancing the trust and credibility of all documents processed through this vital service.”