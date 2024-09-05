The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have signed a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance aims to harness the unique strengths of both institutions to advance innovation, support the growth of an advanced start-up ecosystem with a global perspective, and deliver world-class academic and training programmes that drive employability, entrepreneurship, and research.

The MoU marks a strategic collaboration between CERT and IIT Madras, both renowned for their cutting-edge research and academic distinction. This partnership will create a dynamic platform to enhance educational opportunities and foster significant advancements in international research collaborations.

The MoU focuses on several objectives, including supporting the start-up ecosystem by accelerating its growth and efficiency through enhanced access to international markets, opening new funding channels, and providing networking opportunities with industry leaders in both countries. It also aims to develop joint academic programmes, such as dual degree programmes and accredited training courses, integrating them with the latest industry trends to maximise students' benefits.

Additionally, the MoU emphasises cooperation between the two parties in intellectual property and technology transfer to facilitate technology licensing agreements, support the commercialisation of jointly developed technologies, and establish advanced innovation and research centres. It seeks to advance scientific research through ambitious plans to launch joint research projects, secure international funding, and promote collaboration in publishing high-impact research papers. Furthermore, it explores the possibility of creating research consortiums focused on areas of mutual interest. The partnership also includes the exchange of faculty and students through effective exchange programmes and the organisation of joint workshops to enhance the skills of faculty members.

Mohammed Gheyath, CEO of CERT, said, "This Memorandum of Understanding marks the beginning of a new phase in international partnerships. Through this MoU with IIT Madras, we are expanding our global presence and building a dynamic platform for innovation, education, and industrial collaboration to better serve our community."

Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean of Global Engagement at IIT Madras, said, "This is an important occasion for IIT Madras as we have forged a wonderful partnership with an excellent institution. This effort will have a significant impact on both our communities and will also accelerate IIT Madras' push to establish a global presence."

Madhav Narayan, CEO of IITM Global, stated, "The IIT Madras and CERT strategic partnership, powered by IITM Global, a new initiative with a charter to expand IIT Madras’ global footprint, brings in high synergy with shared visions and goals, complementary strengths, sustainable models of execution, mutual benefits, and most importantly, global impact. The collaboration will significantly advance the start-up ecosystem, improve deep-dive research capabilities, enhance IP generation, increase employability through bespoke interdisciplinary academic programmes, and most importantly, build a strong culture of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the UAE."

The partnership between CERT and IIT Madras represents a unified vision for the future of education and research, with IITM Global tasked with carrying out the deliverables outlined in this partnership. This collaboration leverages the combined expertise, resources, and global networks of both institutions, paving the way for transformative advancements that will benefit both parties and the broader academic and research communities worldwide.