ADNOC today announced the launch of “Make it with ADNOC”, a first-of-its-kind mobile application, to boost local manufacturing and accelerate the UAE’s industrial growth.

The app, launched in support of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, offers real-time visibility into products ADNOC intends to purchase.

Manufacturers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs will gain a clear pathway to capitalise on long-term local manufacturing opportunities through Make it with ADNOC app.

The innovative app will enable smarter engagement for businesses with ADNOC, enhance transparency in the procurement process, de-risk investment decisions and facilitate supplier onboarding.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support, said, “We are delighted to launch Make it with ADNOC mobile app as it will provide businesses with real-time visibility into the products we plan to purchase and offer them a more streamlined, integrated process to capitalise on the significant local manufacturing opportunities we are creating. As a key catalyst of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, ADNOC continues to drive new and innovative ways to boost local manufacturing and strengthen the resilience of the UAE’s industrial base. We encourage new and existing businesses to leverage Make it with ADNOC app to directly engage with us and unlock mutual value.”

Make it with ADNOC app was launched at an event at ADNOC HQ. In attendance were Salama Alawadhi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Industry Development at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Industry Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Rashed Abdulkareem Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Mashal Alkindi, Chief Executive Officer of TA'ZIZ ; Fatima Al Hammadi, Chief Commercial Officer, KEZAD Group; Rabee AlMukhallalati, General Manager of Ali & Sons Oil and Gas; Dr. Ahmed El Tannir, General Manager of Al Masaood Energy; Amer Kakish Chief Executive Officer at Ittihad International; Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support; Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi, Director of ADNOC’s Commercial and ICV Directorate; Ali Foolathi, ADNOC Senior Vice President - Procurement Excellence & In-Country Value; and Jasim Saeed, ADNOC Senior Vice President, Group Procurement Operations and senior members of the ADNOC Commercial and ICV directorate.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said, “In collaboration with strategic partners, MoIAT continues to advance the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector.

He said, “Make it with ADNOC represents a new powerful enabler for the national industrial sector that complements Make it in the Emirates. It is a strategic partnership between MoIAT and ADNOC, which was among the first entities in the country to contribute to the industrial offtakes program, identifying products that could be manufactured locally.”

He added, “This new platform will provide manufacturers and investors with real-time information on opportunities within ADNOC’s value chain. This will enable companies to identify products that they can manufacture in line with ADNOC’s procurement needs. This will empower them to make more informed investment decisions based on accurate data. It will also help enhance supply chain resilience and sustainability, support national self-sufficiency, and contribute to the objectives of the National ICV Program by stimulating local manufacturing and fostering long-term industrial partnerships.”

Omar Al Suwaidi encouraged manufacturers, investors, and suppliers to participate in the largest and most comprehensive edition of Make it in the Emirates, taking place from 19-22 May at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

He noted that more than 500 companies will participate to explore new investment opportunities, industrial enablers, and incentives offered by government entities, national champions, financial institutions, and technology providers.

“This year’s edition will unveil exceptional opportunities,” Al Suwaidi said, “including new offtake agreements across 12 strategic sectors and thousands of products identified for local manufacturing – further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for industrial innovation and sustainable growth.”

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said, “The launch of the ‘Make it with ADNOC’ app is a strategic step aligned with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) and the broader vision of Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy; an economy defined by resilience, innovation, and global competitiveness. The app supports ADIS by boosting local supply chains, enabling smarter industrial investment, and encouraging deeper private sector participation in priority manufacturing sectors. By enhancing transparency and streamlining access to ADNOC’s procurement pipeline, it empowers businesses to align with national priorities and confidently invest in the UAE’s industrial future, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading economic and industrial hub in the region.”

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said, “The launch of the ‘Make it with ADNOC’ app is a powerful step towards reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for advanced industry and innovative investments. Streamlining access to local manufacturing opportunities enhances the competitiveness of our industrial ecosystem while creating a more compelling environment for investors. This initiative supports ADIO’s mission to empower investors, enable industrial innovation, and unlock high-impact opportunities across priority sectors, starting with industry.”

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The launch of ‘Make it with ADNOC’ app marks a strategic leap in strengthening the UAE’s industrial capabilities. By offering real-time access to procurement opportunities, ADNOC is fostering a more transparent, forward-looking, and collaborative ecosystem that empowers local manufacturers and SMEs to scale and innovate. As a longstanding partner in driving private sector growth, Abu Dhabi Chamber supports this bold initiative, which aligns with our national vision for industrial self-sufficiency and economic diversification — strengthening our industrial base and accelerating sustainable economic development.”

The launch of the app comes ahead of the Make it in the Emirates forum which is set to take place from 19-22 May in Abu Dhabi. It builds on the success of ADNOC’s ICV program which has driven AED242 billion (US$65.9 billion) back into the UAE economy and enabled 17,000 Emiratis to be employed in the private sector since 2018.

As part of ADNOC’s ICV programme, the company aims to drive AED200 billion (US$54.5 billion) into the UAE economy over the next five years.