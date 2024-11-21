DUBAI - Imdaad, a UAE-based group of companies providing integrated and sustainable facilities management services that enhance the operational efficiency of physical assets, has announced its strategic regional expansion into Oman through a joint venture with Oman Real Estate and Investment (Oris), part of Ominvest Group.

This partnership has paved the way for establishing "Omdaad," a company focused on delivering comprehensive facility management solutions across Oman.

The new venture marks a significant milestone in Imdaad's regional expansion strategy, further strengthening its position in the industry and building on the success of its recent entry into Egypt with "Imdaad Misr".

The establishment of Omdaad will further reinforce Imdaad's presence in Oman, where it is already operating through Imdaad Al Batinah, a company specialising in waste management services across the Sultanate.

Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad, said, "Through our new venture, we aim to raise the bar in Oman's facilities management sector by providing top-quality services. We look forward to working closely with Oris to establish Omdaad as the trusted provider of choice for customers across Oman and beyond."

Nasser Rashid Saif Al Shibli, Chief Real Estate Officer of Ominvest, stated that this venture represents a significant step towards advancing the facilities' management sector in Oman, further contributing to the growth and development of Oman's infrastructure.