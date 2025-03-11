Muscat: Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has announced changes to court, public prosecution and notary public fees – as part of efforts to improve access to judicial services and strengthen the business environment – in collaboration with Ministry of Finance.

The adjustments, part of the third phase of the government services pricing project, aim to enhance judicial efficiency and provide cost-effective legal services across all sectors.

A comprehensive review of 25 judicial fees has resulted in the reduction of 14 fees, cancellation of five and introduction of six new charges. These changes are designed to ensure judicial processes are more accessible and efficient, fostering greater freedom of litigation.

Dr Majid bin Mubarak al Saeedi, a representative of SJC, explained that the restructuring aligns with Ministry of Finance’s wider efforts to standardise government service pricing. “The initiative seeks to create a unified and transparent framework for determining service costs, balancing competitiveness with service quality, and simplifying access to government services,” he said.

Among the notable changes is cancellation of fees related to judicial enforcement orders, certificates of rulings, rehabilitation certificates, document authentication by notaries, and notary services for those unable to visit in person, such as patients, inmates, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Introduction of the A’Sharyah (segmented) system standardises lawsuit fees for both initial litigation and appeals, with charges based on the value of financial claims. When multiple requests are made within a single lawsuit, the total fee will be calculated as a sum of the individual charges. This system is integrated with the ‘Qadaa’ electronic portal, which automates fee payment process to simplify judicial procedures.

Saeedi noted that the changes significantly reduce the cost of litigation, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises. “This initiative aligns with Oman’s commitment to enhancing the global standing of its judiciary, attracting investment and fostering sustainable business growth,” he added.

