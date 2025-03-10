Renaissance Services, Oman's leading provider of services solutions, Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) and accommodation solutions, has reached a key milestone in its partnership with Nama Group. Since the launch of the AMI Smart Meter Tender 2021, Renaissance’s utilities team has successfully installed over 405,000 smart meters, including 224,000 meters in the final two months of 2024.

Nama’s Smart Meter project is a key initiative supporting Oman’s vision for digitalisation and innovation. By enhancing billing accuracy and collection efficiency, the rollout of smart meters is helping to modernise the Sultanate’s energy infrastructure and improve energy monitoring for customers.

Achieving this milestone underscores Renaissance's commitment to supporting Oman through innovative and efficient solutions. The company's utilities services include manual meter reading, site surveys, troubleshooting and operational support across Zones 1, 2 and 3 of the Nama electricity distribution network. These efforts have been strengthened by close collaboration with Nama's team, management and approved SME partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Stephen R Thomas, CEO, Renaissance Services, said, "We are delighted to support Oman's energy transition and our partnership with Nama demonstrates our goal of leading the future in smart, sustainable services solutions."

Renaissance Services is one of the largest private sector employers of Omani nationals, contributing to local growth and capacity building. The company is committed to safety, efficiency and sustaining in-country value. As Oman continues its journey toward a smarter and more sustainable energy future, Renaissance remains committed to playing an important role in the Sultanate’s transformation.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

