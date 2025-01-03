MUSCAT: The 2025 General Budget is set to play a pivotal role in Oman’s economic and social development journey, with the government allocating significant resources to support critical sectors that directly impact the well-being of citizens. This comes as part of efforts to address economic and social challenges while striving to achieve Oman Vision 2040, which aims to build a sustainable and diversified economy.

The budget has allocated RO 1.5 billion to support key sectors, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring social justice. Below are the key sectors included in the allocations:

**Electricity Sector (RO 520 million)**: Electricity support tops the allocations list, aiming to ease the financial burden on citizens and ensure affordable electricity, contributing to social stability and driving industrial development.

**Social Protection Programmes (RO 577 million)**: This allocation targets the most vulnerable groups in society through various programmes, including social allowances and direct financial assistance, strengthening the social safety net and ensuring equitable distribution of resources.

**Water and Sanitation Sector (RO 194 million)**: This support underscores the importance of providing sustainable and high-quality water and sanitation services, enhancing the quality of life and public health.

**Transport Sector (RO 82 million)**: Funds allocated to the transport sector aim to improve transportation networks, ensuring seamless mobility within the country and supporting economic and tourism activities.

**Petroleum Products Support (RO 35 million)**: This allocation helps stabilize domestic petroleum product prices, reducing the impact of global market fluctuations on citizens.

**Waste Management Sector (RO 59 million)**: The support focuses on promoting environmentally friendly waste management practices, contributing to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

**Food Commodities Support (RO 15 million)**: In line with efforts to achieve food security, this allocation aims to stabilize the prices of essential food items and alleviate economic pressures on Omani households.

**Support for Other Sectors (RO 25 million)**: This includes a variety of developmental initiatives targeting diverse sectors of strategic importance.

