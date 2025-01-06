Muscat – The joint committees of the State Council and Shura Council have reached a unanimous agreement on key draft laws, including the ‘Individual Income Tax’, ‘Financial Law’, and ‘Special Economic Zones and Free Zones’, following a series of discussions.

The committees successfully resolved disagreements over 30 articles in the personal income tax law, 21 in the financial law, and 22 in the economic zones law. These included both original provisions and newly added articles from the Shura Council.

With the disagreements now settled, the committees have approved the final version of the laws, which will be submitted for further discussion during the joint session of the State Council and Shura Council.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

