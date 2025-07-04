Dubai: Emirates’ highly anticipated Airbus A350 is now a regular sight at Muscat International Airport, with the start of regular daily services between Dubai and Muscat.

The deployment of the next-generation aircraft, originally slated for 1 July, was brought forward by a week. The aircraft operates flight EK 866, which departs Dubai at 2:15 am and arrives in Muscat at 3:30 am. The return leg, EK 867 departs Muscat at 4:40 am and lands in Dubai at 5:55 am, perfectly timed to help customers connect for their flights to destinations in Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia. *

The three-class aircraft offers 312 seats with 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, 21 Premium Economy seats in a comfortable 2-3-2 setup, and 259 spacious Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. Designed to offer customers an enhanced travel experience, all cabins feature higher ceilings and wider aisles. Customers across all classes enjoy the airline’s award-winning and latest in-flight entertainment system, offering a cinematic viewing experience, upgraded cabin lighting, faster connectivity with high-speed Wi-Fi, and improved seat ergonomics for greater comfort on short and medium-haul journeys.

The introduction of the Airbus A350 to Muscat highlights Emirates’ ongoing commitment to Oman. Muscat is among the first few cities in the region to receive Emirates’ next-generation A350, joining a growing network that includes destinations like Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam and Amman as well as other points like Edinburgh, Mumbai, Tunis, Colombo and Ahmedabad. The airline has so far welcomed seven A350s to its fleet and is expected to serve 17 destinations across its global network by the end of this year.

To meet the current summer travel demand, Emirates has also layered on two additional weekly flights between Dubai and Muscat, operating flights on Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight EK 862 departs Dubai at 7:55 am and reaches Muscat at 9:05 am, while the return flight EK 863 takes off from Muscat at 11:25 am and lands in Dubai at 12:30 pm.

For more information or to book flights, customers can visit emirates.com. Customers can also book tickets through the Emirates App, Emirates Retail outlets, Emirates contact centres, or via travel agents.

