Muscat – The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has issued two advisories aimed at safeguarding consumers from non-compliant goods and ensuring product safety in the market.

The first advisory focuses on the importance of verifying product compliance before purchasing. Consumers are urged to check conformity reports to ensure that goods meet the required standards and specifications, thereby preventing potential health and safety risks.

The second advisory highlights the necessity of confirming the authorised agent or distributor of the products. This step will help avoid purchasing goods that do not comply with approved regulations.

The CPA encourages consumers to follow these guidelines to make informed purchasing decisions and protect their well-being.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

