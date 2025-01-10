Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) said in a statement that those renting properties and tents for commercial purposes in a hotel-style system without a license will be fined. According to the ministry, individuals engaging in such activities must obtain a tourist activity license to comply with the law.

The ministry emphasised that failure to secure the required license exposes individuals and businesses to violations, fines, and potential legal accountability under the Tourism Law. The warning serves as a reminder for all parties involved in the rental of such properties for tourism-related purposes to ensure they are fully licensed before proceeding with any commercial transactions.

