Salalah: As Dhofar welcomes thousands of visitors for the 2025 Khareef season, the Environment Authority has launched a timely initiative aimed at preserving the region’s natural beauty.

Under the banner of “Environmental Protectors”, the campaign seeks to strengthen awareness and encourage shared responsibility for protecting the governorate’s rich ecosystems during the busy tourism period.

The initiative, spearheaded by the General Directorate of Environment in Dhofar, reflects the growing need to balance tourism growth with environmental preservation.

With the surge in seasonal footfall, particularly in natural and heritage sites, pressure on local ecosystems has intensified.

Engineer Zahran Al Abdulsalam, Acting Director General of Environment in Dhofar Governorate, said the initiative is about more than enforcement — it’s about cultivating a culture of environmental respect.

“Khareef is a vital season for Dhofar’s economy and identity,” he said. “But it also brings challenges to the natural environment. The ‘Environmental Protectors’ initiative was designed to ensure that visitors can enjoy the beauty of Dhofar without compromising its ecological integrity.”

As part of the campaign, four specialised supervisory teams have been assigned to assist existing environmental units in Salalah, Taqah, and Mirbat, as well as other key areas. These teams will patrol major tourist and natural sites, monitor compliance with environmental laws, and raise awareness among the public.

Al Abdulsalam underscored that success depends on collective action. “Preserving Dhofar’s environment is not the sole duty of government institutions. Visitors, residents, civil society groups — all of us must be partners in this mission.”

He added that the initiative supports Oman’s wider commitment to sustainable development, as outlined in Vision 2040. By embedding environmental values into tourism practices, the campaign aspires to make sustainability a shared priority — not just for today, but for generations to come.

The “Environmental Protectors” initiative will run throughout the Khareef season, serving as a model for how environmental responsibility can enhance, rather than hinder, the visitor experience.

