Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a weather alert, highlighting the development of thundershowers and strong downdraft winds over several parts of the Sultanate.

According to the latest forecast, weather conditions will remain unstable over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains, adjacent areas in Al Wusta Governorate, and sections of Dhofar Governorate, beginning from 1:00 PM.

Cumulonimbus clouds are actively forming over the Hajar range, bringing the likelihood of scattered rainfall, some of which may be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong downdraft winds. The strength of these weather systems is considered moderate but could still result in reduced visibility, particularly in areas affected by dust or fog.

In southern Oman, the influence of the Khareef monsoon continues to dominate. Coastal areas of Dhofar and the adjacent mountain ranges are witnessing increased cloud cover with conditions favorable for light, intermittent drizzle. Simultaneously, clouds continue to flow over parts of both Al Wusta and Dhofar, maintaining a generally cloudy to overcast sky across those regions.

Elsewhere in the Sultanate, the skies are expected to remain mostly clear. However, there is a chance of cloud formation over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains, with occasional isolated showers that may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The forecast also includes the possibility of low clouds and fog patches forming late at night and into the early morning, especially along the coastal zones of both the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman. Over desert and open areas, the rise of dust due to active wind conditions may further contribute to a drop in visibility.

