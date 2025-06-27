KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan confirmed on Thursday that field teams from the ministry are continuing infrastructure development works on Khalaf Al-Ahmar Road in Sulaibikhat, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the country's internal road network and implement scheduled maintenance programs.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Mashaan said the Ministry of Public Works remains committed to developing the country’s infrastructure by upgrading internal roads in accordance with the ministry’s long-term plans. She noted that the ministry’s engineers are supervising the implementation on-site, ensuring compliance with approved technical specifications and safety standards while utilizing modern equipment and machinery.

"The work is proceeding according to the approved timeline while upholding all necessary safety and security protocols," the minister said.

Al-Mashaan emphasized that the internal road maintenance and rehabilitation initiative aims to improve living conditions in residential areas and address road-related issues in response to public feedback. The program is being executed in collaboration with relevant regulatory bodies.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to providing a safe and modern road network that supports efficient traffic flow and helps reduce risks and traffic accidents. The minister also called on residents in the area to cooperate and show understanding regarding temporary diversions until the completion of the works.

Deputy Engineer Mamdouh Al-Enezi, who supervises Road Maintenance Contract No. 13 in Jahra Governorate, stated that he and his team were present on-site at Khalaf Al-Ahmar Road to monitor progress and assess the latest developments under the newly launched maintenance contracts.

Al-Enezi explained that Thursday’s work involved laying a layer of Type 3 asphalt as part of the broader plan to enhance road quality and performance.

