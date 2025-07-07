AMMAN — Container traffic through the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) recorded a "notable" surge in the first half of 2025, signalling a rebound in maritime trade and port operations, the Jordan Logistics Association (JLA) said on Sunday.

Inbound containers rose by 18.8 per cent, reaching 235,492 containers between January and June, up from 193,214 in the same period last year, according to official figures cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Outbound containers also increased by 8 per cent, totalling 52,214 containers, compared with 48,303 during the first half of 2024.

The positive trend continued into June with 40,629 incoming containers processed, up 6.6 per cent from 38,475 in June 2024.

Outgoing containers for the month reached 9,050 containers, marking a 1.5 per cent increase over the 8,909 recorded in the same month last year.

JLA President Nabeel Khatib attributed the growth to several factors, including increased transit shipments to Syria and improved shipping conditions in the Red Sea, which have helped revive maritime traffic.

He also pointed to rising imports of both new and used vehicles and expanded investment in Aqaba’s transport and logistics infrastructure.

Khatib described the growth in activity at ACT as an “encouraging sign” for Jordan’s economy, particularly for the transport sector, which plays a “vital” role in supporting national economic growth.

Founded in 2007, the JLA represents professionals across the freight industry, working to create a competitive business environment, support freight brokers, and enhance the logistics sector. It is a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations.

