MUSCAT- Oman is accelerating plans to join the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), with new discussions at the Oman–Russia Business Forum signalling Muscat’s intent to position itself as a major logistics hub linking Asia, Africa and Europe. The move comes as Russia seeks new overland and maritime routes for its exports, underlining a broadening economic relationship between the two countries.

At the forum held last week, Marat Khusnullin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said, as reported by Russia’s Pivot to Asia, that Moscow is working closely with Oman to designate the country as an additional southern destination within the INSTC. He said port infrastructure cooperation is advancing, noting that Oman’s geography makes it a natural extension of Russia’s evolving transport network. “The connection between Russia and Omani ports is highly promising for the North–South route”, he noted, adding that Russia views Oman as a strategic gateway to Middle Eastern and African markets.

The INSTC currently links Russia with Iran and India through multimodal corridors spanning maritime, rail and road networks. Russia is now exploring a southern expansion through Oman, alongside potential overland extensions via Afghanistan and Pakistan. The aim is to diversify export routes, strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce dependence on traditional shipping lanes.

For Oman, joining the INSTC aligns with its long-term strategy to build a world-class logistics ecosystem under Oman Vision 2040. Hamed al Dhahab, Chairman of the Oman–Russia Joint Business Council, said cooperation between the two countries is already underway across ports, rail and transport infrastructure. “Oman is striving to build a logistics hub and needs infrastructure. Russia can come here with its goods. We have access to Africa and Asia; and Russia can utilise Oman as a transit hub”, he said.

Stronger transport links come as Oman–Russia economic ties deepen across multiple sectors. Trade between the two nations reached around $340 million at the end of 2024, rising more than 62 per cent since 2020. The number of Russian-invested companies in Oman has more than doubled to 197, reflecting growing business confidence and a widening economic footprint.

This momentum was evident in the wide-ranging agenda of the Oman–Russia Business Forum, organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Discussions explored cooperation in logistics, mining, energy, clean technologies, digital transformation, tourism and education. Panels emphasised the role of major transport corridors — such as the INSTC — in shaping future trade and investment flows, while highlighting opportunities for joint development in renewable energy and advanced technologies.

Tourism cooperation is also strengthening, supported by new charter flights between Moscow and Salalah operated by Oman Air in partnership with Russian tour operator Fun & Sun. The seasonal service is expected to bring around 7,000 visitors in its initial run, with expectations of year-round expansion on the back of strong demand. Oman Air already operates up to nine weekly flights between Muscat and Moscow, with Russian arrivals rising as part of broader point-to-point network growth.

