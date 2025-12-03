AMMAN — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has announced on Tuesday its key operational indicators for November 2025, reaffirming its role as a central hub supporting national and regional supply chains.

In a statement, the company said it recorded positive operational performance last month, handling a total of 83,898 TEUs. The terminal processed 40,082 imported containers and 10,395 exported containers, while 48 vessels were serviced and 54,042 truck movements were handled. Transit cargo reached 5,413 TEUs during the month.

The ACT said the results highlight the terminal’s continued importance as a strategic logistics center serving Jordan and the wider Levant, and its role in ensuring smooth cargo flows and effectively linking global trade routes to regional markets through advanced and efficient port operations.

The company noted that total handling volume saw a 22.2 per cent year-on-year increase, reflecting the impact of seasonal trade flows and developments in the global shipping landscape, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ACT reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence, customer service, and the provision of reliable services, while continuing to invest in long-term infrastructure upgrades, digital transformation, and sustainability practices.

Looking ahead, the company said it is working to enhance the terminal’s capacity to meet growing regional trade demand and to maintain its position as an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly logistics gateway.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

