A 24,000 TEU ultra-large container vessel (ULCV) has arrived at the Port of Coega, marking a major milestone for South Africa’s shipping and trade sector.

The MSC Nicola Mastro, operated by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, is one of the world’s largest container ships and the biggest of its kind to call at a South African port.

Boost for trade and logistics

Measuring 400 metres in length with a gross tonnage of 228,786 and a beam of 61 metres, the vessel can carry approximately 24,000 standard containers. Its arrival represents a leap in cargo capacity for the region, designed to improve economies of scale by transporting vast quantities of goods in a single voyage, reducing per-unit shipping costs.

The vessel was guided safely into Coega with pilotage support from a highly skilled team of marine pilots.

Strengthening Africa’s position in global trade

By deploying vessels of this scale to South African ports, MSC reaffirms its commitment to the economic development of the continent. The move consolidates the company’s role as a logistics partner in Africa, connecting local markets to MSC's global maritime and inland network.

"The introduction of a 24,000 TEU vessel to the Port of Coega is a testament to MSC's unwavering confidence in South Africa's economic potential and its strategic importance in global trade routes," says Rosario Sarno, managing director for MSC Southern Africa.

Infrastructure and regional benefits

The deployment offers several advantages for the country’s logistics sector:

• Increased trade efficiency: Larger volumes of goods can be moved in fewer shipments, streamlining logistics and potentially reducing transit times.

• Port infrastructure investment: Regular calls of vessels of this size encourage ongoing investment and upgrades in port infrastructure and equipment, strengthening Coega’s position as a leading African port.

• Regional connectivity: The move enhances South Africa’s role as a gateway to Southern Africa, supporting the efficient distribution of goods to neighbouring countries.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).