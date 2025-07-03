Muscat – Oman’s first spaceport Etlaq is expected to be operational by 2027, according to H H Sayyid Azzan bin Qais al Said, Founder and CEO of National Aerospace Services Company (NASCOM).

The announcement comes as Oman consolidates its position in the regional space sector following the successful launch of Duqm-1, the first spacecraft developed under a Middle East-led initiative. The milestone marked a significant step forward in the sultanate’s ambitions to establish a national space infrastructure for commercial and scientific purposes.

Etlaq Spaceport, being developed in Duqm, is designed to offer end-to-end logistical and technical services for satellite and sub-orbital vehicle launches. Oman’s strategic location has been highlighted as a key advantage for attracting global operators.

“The facility will eventually include four launch pads and support a range of missions, from micro to heavy payloads, including reusable systems,” informed H H Sayyid Azzan. “NASCOM is also developing local human capital through dedicated training programmes, aligned with the company’s goal of generating in-country value and fostering national capabilities in space technologies.”

Under a programme named Al Takween (Genesis) launched in 2024, the company supports short-turnaround launch operations, enabling testing and qualification of spacecraft within 14 weeks. Recent developments include a second launch pad for experimental flights and a new assembly facility.

NASCOM’s next mission – Duqm-2 – is being conducted in partnership with New Zealand-based Stellar Kinetics. The mission’s sub-orbital KEA-1 vehicle, measuring 12m, will be used to test stage separation and guidance systems. It will carry two international scientific payloads and explore microgravity conditions, contributing to research and technology development.

Dr Saud bin Humaid al Shuaili, Director General of Policies and Governance and Head of National Space Programme at Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said the spaceport project supports Oman’s strategy for space exploration.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

