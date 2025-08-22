Salalah – Oman Housing Bank has announced that the total value of housing loans provided in Dhofar governorate since the branch’s establishment has surpassed RO151mn, distributed among 7,620 housing loans across various wilayats.

Musa Masoud al Jadidi, CEO of Oman Housing Bank, stated that housing loans in the governorate saw a 4 percent increase in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 as the bank approved 112 housing loans in 2024 with a total value exceeding RO5mn.

He affirmed that these positive results reflect the bank’s continuous developmental role in supporting and meeting citizens’ housing needs.

Al Jadidi noted that the bank has cleared all waiting lists for citizens who applied for housing loans in Dhofar governorate after completing the disbursement of approved applications. The bank has also begun accelerating the process for citizens in other governorates, which contributes to enhancing family stability and empowering them to own suitable homes.

This comes as part of the bank’s strategy to provide modern and effective housing solutions that help achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 in improving the quality of life for citizens.

