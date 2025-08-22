Barka – Mango cultivation and production projects in the wilayats of Barka and Musanaah in South Batinah governorate are vital initiatives that bolster food security, increase local production, provide promising investment opportunities, and reduce reliance on imports.

These projects also have the potential for future export to foreign markets, which enhances the competitiveness of Omani products in regional and global markets.

Over 80 projects within the food security portfolio are being implemented in the governorate. Their products vary, and they span vast areas across the governorate’s wilayats.

The projects are under the continuous supervision and follow-up of the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources in South Batinah Governorate. This is to overcome difficulties and address challenges that may arise during the implementation stages and ensure work proceeds according to the planned schedules.

These projects aim to plant over 35,000 mango seedlings of various varieties on an area of 373 acres in the wilayats of Barka and Musanaah. The planting will be carried out in separate batches to ensure the highest success rates. The expected production capacity upon project completion and the start of commercial production will reach 3,382 tons annually.

Eng. Amer Humood Al Shebli, Director General of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources in South Al Batinah Governorate, stated: “The mango projects in Barka and Musanaah come within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to diversify agricultural production and enhance the national food security system. This is achieved by utilizing natural resources, adopting modern farming methods that ensure sustainable and high-quality production, and making the best use of available resources.”

He also said that in the next phase, the Ministry is working to expand the introduction of new mango varieties known for their high quality and excellent productivity. It will also focus on research and development programs to improve production and enhance the efficiency of farmers and workers in this field through continuous training. The Ministry is also placing great importance on opening diverse marketing channels, whether in local markets or through agricultural exhibitions and events, to ensure the long-term continuity and viability of these projects.

