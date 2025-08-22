Muscat: The downdraft wind was active in Muscat, but the easterly trough brought rain to other parts of the country.

Weather maps and analyses of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center indicated that the weather conditions will continue on Thursday.

Heavy rains accompanied by active downwind are in the weather forecast for Al Wusta Governorate and the southern parts of North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates. The amounts of rainfall could range between 25 and 60 mm. About 20 to 40 mm of rainfall is expected in Ad Dakhiliyah and Ad Dhahirah Governorates, leading to the flow of wadis.

In coordination with relevant authorities, precautionary closure of the Wadi Darbat area in Dhofar Governorate is in place due to heavy rainfall and rising water levels. The authority urges everyone to adhere to the directives and guidelines aimed at protecting lives and ensuring public safety.

There is also a chance of rain of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by thunder, over Al Hajar Mountains, the desert, and the east of Dhofar Governorate, with rainfall ranging from 10 to 25 mm, causing some valleys and ravines to flow.

The Civil Aviation Authority has called on everyone to take caution and care during rainfall and take all measures not to cross valleys and avoid low-lying areas and the sea.

The Oman Met Office warned of active downward wind that could range from 15 to 45 knots (28 to 83 km/h).

Sea waves will rise over most coastal areas of the Arabian Sea, ranging from 3 to 4 meters.

