RIYADH — Deputy Emir of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, accompanied by Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, rode a self-driving vehicle through the streets of Riyadh to King Khalid International Airport, where he reviewed a series of major development projects.

The journey began at Roshn Front and concluded at the airport terminals, marking a practical demonstration of the Kingdom’s first-phase rollout of autonomous vehicle services in selected locations across the capital.

During the visit, the Deputy Governor inspected the airport operations control center, where Al-Jasser outlined its central role in making real-time decisions to ensure smooth passenger flows and enhance traveler experiences through advanced operating systems and artificial intelligence.

Prince Mohammed also toured the development works at International Terminal 2 and observed expansion projects at Terminal 1.

He reviewed the full passenger journey experience from departure to arrival and the services offered at the facilities.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the Deputy Governor was received by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation; Dr. Ghazi Al-Rawi, Chairman of Riyadh Airports Company; Raed Al-Idrisi, CEO of Matarat Holding; and Ayman Abu Abah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Company, along with senior officials.

Al-Jasser highlighted that the development of Terminals 1 and 2 will add capacity for 14 million passengers annually. Combined with other projects, King Khalid International Airport’s total capacity will rise to about 56 million passengers per year.

He added that these infrastructure investments will reinforce Riyadh’s role as a global logistics hub, expand the economic footprint of cargo and logistics operations, and strengthen the capital’s position as an international center for travel, transport, tourism, and trade.

The minister also noted that the expansion projects serve as a precursor to the King Salman International Airport project, expected to become the largest in the world by 2030 with an initial capacity exceeding 100 million passengers annually, growing to 185 million by 2050.

“These strategic programs are integral to the aviation objectives under the ministry’s national strategy,” Al-Jasser said, emphasizing that they are designed to meet the Kingdom’s unprecedented growth in the aviation sector.

