Shinas – Shinas Port in North Batinah governorate has reported notable growth in imports and exports during the first half of 2025, underscoring its expanding role in supporting the national economy and facilitating regional and international trade.

According to statistics released by the port, total cargo volume handled reached 360,556 tonnes, comprising 353,735 tonnes of imports and 6,821 tonnes of exports.

Maamari affirmed that Shinas Port continues to strengthen its role in supporting various economic sectors by streamlining the flow of goods and services and positioning itself as a vital hub for maritime trade.

He added that the port recently signed a series of agreements with Omani institutions aimed at empowering national companies and enhancing their participation in the maritime transport and logistics sectors.

The agreements also support the provision of advanced services to vessels, reinforcing the port’s status as a key driver of economic growth and maritime supply chains.

