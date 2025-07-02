Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of rapid traffic improvement measures to enhance connectivity between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road via Al Meydan Street.

The works included widening the exit from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street from one lane to two and increasing the capacity of the bridge over First Al Khail Road from three to four lanes to accommodate vehicles travelling between Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Hadiqa Street in both directions, said RTA in a statement.

Additionally, RTA expanded the connecting ramps between the surface road and the bridge over First Al Khail Road from one lane to two, improving access for vehicles heading towards Al Khail Road and Al Meydan Street.

These enhancements reflect RTA’s continued efforts to realise the vision of the wise leadership by proactively responding to the emirate’s rapid urban and population growth.

Through ongoing infrastructure development and road network optimisation, RTA aims to meet evolving mobility needs and support future expansion, said the statement.

This achievement is part of RTA’s master plan to deliver more than 75 traffic improvement projects across key areas of Dubai in 2025. It aligns with RTA’s strategy for sustainable development aimed at improving quality of life, enhancing community well-being, and further cementing Dubai’s position as a global leader in integrated infrastructure and seamless, sustainable mobility.

According to RTA, the project also included widening the Exit No. (D69) from one lane to two for vehicles travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Khail Road and Al Meydan Street.

This expansion effectively doubled the exit’s capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 vehicles per hour. As a result, travel times during peak morning and evening periods were reduced by up to 40%, while vehicle queue lengths decreased by as much as 50%, it stated.

As part of broader efforts to enhance traffic flow and improve the efficiency of Dubai’s Road network, RTA also increased the capacity of the bridge over First Al Khail Street from three to four lanes in both directions. The upgrade benefits vehicles travelling between Al Khail Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Al Hadiqa Street, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

