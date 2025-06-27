RIYADH - The Public Transport Authority in Riyadh announced the operation of a new station on the Riyadh Metro's Orange Line on Thursday.



The authority said that the operation of the Hassan bin Thabet Street Station would enhance the public transport network and further facilitate the movement of residents and visitors in the capital.



The Orange Line is the third line of the Riyadh Metro that stretches across Riyadh from west to east, running from Jeddah Road to the Second Eastern Ring Road near Khashm Al-Aan, covering a total length of 41 kilometers.



It is noteworthy that the Riyadh Metro is a central component of the Saudi capital’s urban transport development plan. It spans six main lines and 176 kilometers, connecting neighborhoods across the city through 85 stations, including eight major hubs that interlink the entire network.

