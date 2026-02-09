Abu Dhabi - National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) registered AED 400.97 million in net profit during the January-December 2025 period, compared to AED 156.95 million in 2024.

The revenues increased to AED 2.18 billion last year from AED 1.14 billion at the end of December 2024, according to the financial results.

NCTH reported basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) valued at AED 0.18 in 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.12.

In the January-September 2025 period, the ADX-listed group posted YoY higher net profits at AED 332.76 million, compared to AED 104.67 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

