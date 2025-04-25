Leading Bahraini real estate developer Diyar Al Muharraq has announced the sales launch of residential plots within its Al Wasem development in the kingdom, at the ongoing Innovation Summit 2025 in the Social Housing Sector.

Being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the three-day summit concludes tomorrow (April 25) at the Exhibition World Bahrain Centre.

The Summit witnessed the introduction of “Tas’heel +”, the latest financing solution launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in collaboration with Eskan Bank.

In conjunction with this initiative, Diyar Al Muharraq opened the Al Wasem plot sale, allowing aspiring homeowners to benefit from Tas’heel + financing.

Al Wasem is the first project in Diyar Al Muharraq’s Northern Islands and boasts a prime and exceptional location, surrounded by upscale commercial centers and prestigious international educational institutions.

The development features wide internal streets measuring 20m in width and offers a range of residential plot options, including 58 exclusive waterfront plots starting at 360 sqm, in addition to 81 inland plots starting from approximately 302 sqm.

The Bahraini developer unveiled an exclusive promotion for the visitors at the event with a special offer on Al Wasem plots for BD91,000 ($240,571) onwards in alignment with the Tas’heel + financing programme.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We are honored to take part in the 2025 Innovation Summit and Exhibition in the Social Housing Sector and present residential plots from Al Wasem at this prominent real estate event."

"Through this step and the launch of sales under the new Tas’heel + financing scheme, we aim to empower more citizens to realize their dream of building a lifelong home within a modern, integrated community. This initiative also reinforces our firm belief in the importance of strengthening public-private collaboration to support the national housing sector," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is Bahrain’s largest integrated residential city that blends luxury with the core family values of Bahraini society.

The development offers a wide range of housing solutions and contemporary lifestyles, complemented by a mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that embody the vision of modern, future-ready urban infrastructure.-TradeArabia News Service

