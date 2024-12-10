The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has unveiled its 2024–2028 Strategic Plan, designed to align with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government and the UAE’s forward-looking strategies.

The plan reinforces Abu Dhabi Customs’ position as a World-Class Customs Authority, working collaboratively with partners to facilitate legitimate and secure trade through the adoption of advanced innovations and cutting-edge digital technologies.

The plan is based on six key objectives: enhancing customer experience to make Abu Dhabi the preferred trade destination, boosting revenue collection and contributing to economic growth and competitiveness, contributing to community security through enhanced compliance and effective risk management, establishing a culture of excellence through innovative transformation and sustainability, building the future of customs work through professional talent management, and leveraging future technology in customs work to achieve digital leadership.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated that the 2024-2028 strategic plan continues Abu Dhabi Customs' journey towards sustainable development to consolidate its leadership locally and globally among customs authorities. The plan focuses on employing advanced and modern technologies, particularly blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, implementing a coordinated border management system, enhancing partnerships and cooperation to facilitate trade, and utilising data analysis to generate insights that improve customs operations, support services, and enhance customer experience.

He added that Abu Dhabi Customs' roadmap for the next five years includes implementing 28 strategic projects. The most notable expected outcomes of the strategic plan include enhancing pre-arrival goods clearance transaction rates in Abu Dhabi, reducing average clearance time, and achieving 100% compliance with international agreements, policies, and customs procedures.