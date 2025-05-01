Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) on Wednesday marked Logistics Day 2025 with the signing of 18 agreements representing a total investment value exceeding RO 100 million.

The agreements, signed during the Logistics Day celebrations, will help reinforce the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to enhancing its position as a leading regional logistics hub.

During the event, Mwasalat, a subsidiary of the Asyad Group, signed a cooperation programme with the Governorate of North al Batinah to develop an integrated public transport station.

It will include city and intercity bus services, taxi networks, micro-mobility solutions, and dedicated commercial and logistics facilities.

The initiative is set to improve connectivity and support economic growth across the governorate.

Mwasalat also signed a cooperation programme with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS), which came in a move to promote green mobility and support student access to public transport.

The agreement aims to develop a first and last mile service in Muscat and Salalah, linking micro-mobility options with main public transport routes.

The project is expected to reduce emissions and ease the daily commute for students by offering integrated, environmentally friendly transport alternatives.

